Federal Conservatives say they are amped up and ready to take on the Liberals in 2019.

The party's MPs are discussing strategy and talking points Friday during the final day of a caucus retreat in Winnipeg.

Liberals won a comfortable majority in Parliament in 2015, and now hold 182 seats to the Conservatives' 97. The NDP have 44 MPs.

The closed-door discussion Friday was expected to include a review by expert outsiders of that defeat.

Caucus will hear from Daniel Hannan, a member of the European Parliament, and Brian Loughnane, an Australian conservative strategist and former director of the Australian Liberal party.

"I'm anticipating having a really good discussion," said deputy leader Lisa Raitt ahead of the private caucus meeting. "We're pretty fired up in there."

Last year, Loughnane delivered a scathing review of the Conservatives' election performance, although details of what he said to party leadership were not made public.

Deputy leader Lisa Raitt says Scheer's positive tone and likability will help him grow his name recognition in the country. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Hannan told CBC before entering the meeting it will be important for the party to be seen as more positive going forward — and resist getting stuck in attack mode as Official Opposition. That means offering solutions and a vision of a better alternative, he said.

Confronting the past

First, the party must go back and analyze what happened in the last election, said Raitt, or prepare to make the same mistakes again.

Raitt, one of only a few Conservatives elected from the Greater Toronto Area in the last election, said she is especially interested to hear what Loughnane and others have to say about their loss in urban ridings as well as in Atlantic Canada.

"I'm not afraid to confront what happened in the past," she said. "We'll hear a little bit about that today."

The failure of the NDP to split the Liberal vote is expected to be a topic of discussion Friday. The New Democrats are currently in the midst of electing a new leader.

Conservative justice critic Rob Nicholson is watching the race and said the New Democrats have played a role in his own election wins.

"I know in my riding of Niagara Falls I always want the NDP to get their 20 per cent, because those votes usually don't go to the Conservatives," the Ontario MP said Friday morning.

Still, Conservatives acknowledge the party needs to grow leader Andrew Scheer's profile in Canada to have a change of defeating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019.

Maxime Bernier, who finished second to Scheer in the leadership race, said two years should be enough time to accomplish that.

"Andrew was travelling across the country this summer," he said. "We'll be in the House, we'll have the opportunity to have more visibility."

Raitt believes Scheer's personality and more positive approach will shine through.

"He's very likable. He's very principled," she said. "Let's give him a chance."

Conservatives wrap up their retreat in Winnipeg on Friday afternoon. Some MPs are expected to stay in the prairie city for the Banjo Bowl CFL game between the Blue Bombers and rival Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.