As campuses across Canada host a bit of fun before the start of the school year, Conservatives are having their own version of frosh week — a two-day caucus retreat in Winnipeg.

And as any first-year student will tell you, orientation week is about making friends.

Thursday and Friday's meetings in Winnipeg are as much an opportunity for caucus members to rally together before the fall session as they are a platform to reintroduce to Canadians the party's leader, Andrew Scheer, and his proposed government in waiting.

Scheer, a 38-year-old father of five, spent much of his summer visiting every province in Canada and the Northwest Territories, shaking hands at barbecues and board meetings.

While the effort helps lift his profile, political strategists tell CBC News that Scheer still needs to improve his name recognition if he has hopes of forming government in 2019.

One of the ways the party is positioning to do that is by championing small businesses, while Liberals aim to push through tax changes that could see owners pay more.

Small businesses 'pay the bill'

"This is a very interesting city. It's got a very rich history, a very diverse economy, hard-working, industrious people," Scheer said Wednesday during introductory statements ahead of a private meeting with opposition critics at a downtown Winnipeg hotel.

"We will not allow Justin Trudeau to keep spending billions wrecking our economy and then forcing local businesses — the very people who create jobs and opportunities in their communities — to pay the bill."

Finance Minister Bill Morneau first announced changes to small business tax policy in July. Liberals say wealthy Canadians are using the corporate structure of small businesses to shelter income from taxes.

"I want to be clear," Trudeau said at the Liberal caucus retreat in Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday. "People who make $50,000 a year should not pay higher taxes than people who make $250,000 a year … we are going to fix that problem."

In the wake of criticism from small businesses — including from doctors and MPs within his own party — Trudeau indicated Wednesday the proposed changes may be altered slightly, but the party is committed to collecting more tax from Canada's richest citizens.

Scheer speaks at his shadow cabinet meeting. The Conservative leader is focusing criticism on Liberal tax changes for small business. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Scheer called Trudeau "arrogant" and said his tactics are about pitting Canadians against each other.

Conservatives are calling on the government to delay any changes to small business tax codes until it has consulted with Canadians more widely on how they will affect families and businesses.

"Their plan will severely impede the ability of businesses to expand or retain their workforce or even stay open," said Scheer.

Deputy leader Lisa Raitt said the Liberal changes will drain money from middle-class Canadians, not the wealthiest one per cent.

"The last time a major change was made to the Income Tax Act was 40 years ago and we did 24 months of consultation," she said. "He wants to do it in 75 days."

Political strategist Tim Powers said the Conservatives are doing the right thing to stake out a position on the issue and tend to perform their best defending the wallets of Canadians.

"Bill Morneau's tax plan, which was aimed at sticking it to the one per cent, has dung flying everywhere," he said. "The Conservatives need to rub it in."

Asylum seeker influx a key issue

Michelle Rempel, opposition immigration critic, said her party plans to continue to hammer the Liberals this fall on the influx of refugee claimants.

RCMP have intercepted 7,500 asylum seekers since January who have crossed illegally between official ports of entry into Canada.

"The government has not planned for this influx in asylum seekers," she said. "That means people coming to Canada won't have a successful experience."

Rempel said the current refugee system could do a better job of prioritizing refugees fleeing genocide over others who "are not playing by the rules" and "most likely do not have valid asylum claims."

She said the federal government also has an obligation to do more to train new Canadians in French or English and help provinces cover additional expenses like housing and health care for refugees.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has raised concerns in the past about the way Liberals have handled the refugee file. The province has seen the second-highest number of asylum seekers cross into the province between official ports of entry.

Pallister is expected to touch on the subject Thursday when he addresses the federal Conservative caucus.