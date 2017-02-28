The fourth official Conservative leadership debate kicks off in Edmonton this evening, with 13 of the 14 contenders on stage to battle for the soul of the party.

The themes to be debated include crime and safety and the Conservative Party's membership, governance and future. The candidates will also face questions sent in by party members from across the country.

The debate is being streamed live on CBCNews.ca and the CBC Politics Facebook page beginning at 8 p.m. ET

During the previous debate at the Manning Centre Conference in Ottawa last week, the field of 14 candidates was divided into groups of three or four to allow for some cut and thrust between the contenders.

The Edmonton debate is returning to the en masse format, with all the candidates on the stage at the same time, an approach that prompted candidate Kevin O'Leary to drop out of the debate.

Instead, O'Leary says he will hold an "intimate fireside discussion" at a nearby hotel with supporters, starting at the same time as the official debate.

A person in a chicken costume pokes fun at candidate Kevin O'Leary's decision not to attend the leadership debate in Edmonton Tuesday (Susan Lunn/CBC)

Because the Edmonton event is organized by the Conservative Party, the rules state that it is mandatory for all candidates to attend, which means O'Leary's campaign will have to pay a $10,000 fine against his campaign's security deposit.

O'Leary's press secretary Ari Laskin told CBC News that any fine would come out of the $25,000 O'Leary personally donated to his campaign, rather than from donations from supporters.