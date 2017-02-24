The 14 contenders for the Conservative Party leadership are aiming to stand out from the crowd during a debate at the Manning Centre Conference Friday.

The debate is taking a slightly different format, dividing the field of leadership hopefuls into four groups to allow for longer answers and more exchanges between candidates.

CBC News Network's Power & Politics with Rosemary Barton will have special coverage of the Conservative leadership debate live on CBC News Network, CBC.ca, Facebook and YouTube starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Each group will be tasked with debating one of four topics:

Taking the lead in the balance of economic and social initiatives.

Taking the lead of the resource sector.

Taking the lead of the Conservative Party.

Taking the lead on Canada–U.S. relations.

In her remarks to the Manning conference Friday morning, interim leader Rona Ambrose said the pool of candidates is a testament to the inclusive tent the party has built.

"While the issues that the candidates emphasize may vary and while some of their policy prescriptions may differ, the principles that underlie their leadership platforms are the same — the clear recognition that a government's role is to serve the people who pay the bills, not the well-heeled interests that talk the loudest."

The party will elect its new leader in May.