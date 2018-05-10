Google appears before MPs investigating Facebook data scandal
Parliamentary committee investigating how the Facebook breach could have affected Canadians
Canadian MPs will hear from Google today as they continue their study of the misuse of Facebook data.
After Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie went public about the relationship between his former employer — Cambridge Analytica — and Facebook, the House of Commons committee on ethics, access to information and privacy began investigating how the Facebook breach could have affected Canadians.
Cambridge Analytica's founders are under fire for having used data harvested from users of an application on Facebook to build detailed profiles of the personalities of American and British voters, for use by Republican political candidates during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and Brexit's Vote Leave Campaign.
The company has since declared bankruptcy.
Also on Thursday, the committee will also hear from the U.K.'s information commissioner, B.C.'s privacy commissioner and Jim Balsillie, chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators.
The MPs have already heard from Robert Sherman, deputy privacy officer for Facebook, who conceded the company should have been more proactive in informing users that their raw data might have been used by Cambridge Analytica.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.