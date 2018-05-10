Canadian MPs will hear from Google today as they continue their study of the misuse of Facebook data.

After Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie went public about the relationship between his former employer — Cambridge Analytica — and Facebook, the House of Commons committee on ethics, access to information and privacy began investigating how the Facebook breach could have affected Canadians.

Cambridge Analytica's founders are under fire for having used data harvested from users of an application on Facebook to build detailed profiles of the personalities of American and British voters, for use by Republican political candidates during the 2016 U.S. presidential election and Brexit's Vote Leave Campaign.

The company has since declared bankruptcy.

Also on Thursday, the committee will also hear from the U.K.'s information commissioner, B.C.'s privacy commissioner and Jim Balsillie, chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators.

The MPs have already heard from Robert Sherman, deputy privacy officer for Facebook, who conceded the company should have been more proactive in informing users that their raw data might have been used by Cambridge Analytica.