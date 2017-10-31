It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's Justin Trudeau.

The prime minister is disguised as Clark Kent as his Halloween alter ego for 2017.

On his way to question period today, Trudeau descended the stairs sporting slicked-down hair and a blue suit with a bright red tie, surprising the assembled staff and journalists who were waiting for him.

Trudeau comes to QP dressed as Clark Kent0:13

As he got to the bottom of the stairs, he opened his shirt to expose the Superman costume hidden underneath, quipping, "It had to be done."

Trudeau has a history of having fun with Halloween, choosing Han Solo of "Star Wars" fame for his first year in office.

Last year he went as a pilot from the French children's book "Le Petit Prince," while his youngest son, Hadrien, went as the title character.