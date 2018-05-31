Health minister open to warnings on cigarettes as feds outline tobacco strategy
Details of government's anti-smoking strategy unveiled on World No Tobacco day.
The federal health minister says she'd like to get the percentage of Canadians using tobacco down to less than five per cent by 2035, compared with 15 per cent today.
It's a part of Canada's tobacco strategy announced today, which is also World No Tobacco day.
Ginette Petitpas Taylor told a Montreal audience she's also in favour of health warnings directly on cigarettes.
She says it's something that is currently under study by her department, but described the measure as bold.
Petitpas Taylor says $80.5 million set aside in the last federal budget will be used to get more Canadians to stop smoking.
An estimated 4 million Canadians still smoke and about 45,000 die each year from tobacco use.
She says that investments will be made in protecting youth, scientific research and helping to curb smoking in Indigenous communities, where rates are considerably higher.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.