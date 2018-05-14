New Democrat MP Christine Moore is going public with her version of events, after being accused of using her authority as a member of Parliament to engage in what a former soldier called an "inappropriate" relationship with him in 2013.

Moore is holding a news conference in her riding of Abitibi-Temiscamingue at 2 p.m. ET and will answer reporters' questions in French.

Veteran Glen Kirkland told CBC that Moore approached him after he testified about the treatment of injured soldiers in Afghanistan before a parliamentary committee in June 2013.

He has alleged she led him to her office, where she gave him alcohol, then returned to his hotel and later sent him explicit messages.

Kirkland alleged Moore, a nurse, offered him gin even after he told her he was taking antidepressants and painkillers, and was not supposed to be drinking.

"Look, I'm not crying rape," Kirkland said. "I don't like to think of myself as a survivor. I prefer 'thriver.' But what she did was inappropriate. Was I a willing participant? I guess it depends on your definition of willing. There was a power imbalance. There was a level of authority there."

After the story was in the media last week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suspended Moore from all her duties pending a third-party investigation.

Moore told The Canadian Press the allegations are a "total lie" aimed at attacking her credibility.

NDP MP Christine Moore takes part in an interview in her office in Ottawa on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"Because I dared to denounce people who behaved inappropriately, I think it's horrible," she said, referring to her role in the recent investigation into her former colleague Erin Weir, as well as Liberal MPs Massimo Pacetti and Scott Andrews in 2014.

She said she went to Kirkland's hotel in response to an invitation sent via text message and had a consensual sexual encounter. Neither CBC nor The Canadian Press has seen that text.

Moore says she dated Kirkland for 4 months

Moore said she and Kirkland had a romantic relationship for four months.

In the presence of her lawyer, Moore showed The Canadian Press photos and a plane ticket indicating Kirkland planned to visit her in Quebec as proof of the relationship. CBC has not verified that email.

Kirkland, now a realtor in Manitoba, maintained they were never in a relationship and alleged Moore once showed up to his home in Brandon, Man., uninvited.

Moore told The Canadian Press she intends to bring a defamation lawsuit against Kirkland, as well as columnists Neil Macdonald from CBC News, Christie Blatchford from the National Post and Rosie DiManno from the Toronto Star, who reported on the matter.

Earlier this year, Moore sent a letter complaining about Weir's behaviour, prompting an investigation that turned up sexual harassment complaints against him.

He has since been kicked out of caucus.

The party said Weir did not own up to his behaviour, while Weir blames his expulsion on the fact that he spoke out about the case publicly.