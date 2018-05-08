Quebec MP Christine Moore has been suspended from the NDP caucus pending an investigation into allegations she behaved inappropriately toward an Afghanistan veteran five years ago.

Glen Kirkland told CBC the Quebec MP approached him after his testimony before a parliamentary committee in 2013 and invited him to her office, where she gave him alcohol, then followed him back to his hotel and later sent him explicit messages.

He alleges Moore continued to send explicit messages and in July 2013 messaged him that she'd arranged a trip to meet him where he was playing golf with friends in Saskatchewan.

It was during that visit, Kirkland said, that he told her "this is not happening." He alleges she still turned up at his Brandon, Man. residence a few weeks later and he had to be "curt" with her.

"Look, I'm not crying rape," Kirkland told CBC. "I don't like to think of myself as a survivor. I prefer 'thriver.' But what she did was inappropriate. Was I a willing participant? I guess it depends on your definition of willing. There was a power imbalance. There was a level of authority there."

In a statement to CBC on Monday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the allegations "troubling."

"I take these allegations very seriously, and I will be appointing an independent investigator to conduct a fair and full examination," he said in a followup statement Tuesday.

Singh said that while the investigation is ongoing, Moore's duties as an NDP MP, including participation on committees, will be suspended temporarily.

He said Moore's role in caucus will be re-evaluated once the investigator's work is complete.

In her own statement, Moore said she welcomes the opportunity to participate in the investigation process.

"Out of respect for the fairness and the integrity of the process, I will not be commenting further on these allegations at this point," she said.

Earlier this year, Moore sent an letter complaining about fellow NDP MP Erin Weir's behaviour, prompting an investigation that turned up sexual harassment complaints against him.

He has since been kicked out of caucus.

The party said Weir did not own up to his behaviour, while Weir blames his expulsion on the fact that he gave a statement to the media.