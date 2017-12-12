Quebec jurist Richard Wagner has been named the next chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.

At 60 years old, Wagner is the senior Quebec judge on the bench. He was nominated to the high court in 2012 by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Before his judicial appointment, he had a commercial litigation practice focusing on real estate and professional liability insurance.

Wagner will take the oath of office on Dec. 18.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould spoke to reporters in Ottawa about the appointment Tuesday morning.

Wagner replaces Beverley McLachlin, who retires on Friday after 17 years in the post.

'Distinguished jurist'

"I congratulate Justice Wagner on his appointment to this important and challenging role," McLachlin said in a statement. "Justice Wagner is a distinguished jurist and a person of deep integrity. I am confident he will lead the court with wisdom and skill."

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau nominated Alberta-based judge Sheilah Martin to fill the western vacancy left by McLachlin's retirement.

In a statement announcing Wagner's appointment today, Trudeau said he has "utmost confidence" in his ability to lead the highest court in Canada, which has a long history of independence and excellence.

"The judiciary, the legal profession, and all Canadians will be well served by his dedication to upholding the laws and Constitution upon which this country is founded," he said.

There has been a tradition of alternating between jurists trained in common law and those under Quebec's civil law, though there have been exceptions in past.

Last year, the Liberal government brought in a new Supreme Court appointment process to encourage more openness, transparency and diversity, which also requires high court justices to be functionally bilingual.