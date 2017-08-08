NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus is in Quebec City today, where he is getting back into campaign mode after taking a step back due a family illness.

Angus missed last week's leadership debate in Victoria, B.C., after disclosing that his sister is in palliative care.

The Ontario MP now says he is returning to the campaign trail at what he calls a critical time in the race.

Second-quarter fundraising figures released last week by Elections Canada put Angus just behind Ontario legislator Jagmeet Singh.

Singh has pulled in $353,944 since joining the race in mid-May, while Angus raised $123,574 between the beginning of April and the end of June.

Angus, who claims support among existing party members, says his campaign recently received a flood of financial support; Singh's campaign is focused on signing up people from outside the party.