NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus is taking a leave from the race following the death of his sister.

The longtime New Democrat MP from Ontario announced late Tuesday that Kathleen Angus had passed away after a lengthy illness.

My sister Kathleen spent her life setting a large table of laughter/song where everyone was welcome. She goes to the table prepared for her pic.twitter.com/pRlFAg4BLh — @CharlieAngusNDP

Angus missed the last leadership debate in Victoria on Aug. 2 to be by her side, taking a 10-day break from his campaign.

This time, he will only be absent until Monday to plan and attend her funeral.

The MP for Timmins-James Bay will be back for a French language debate on Aug. 27 in Montreal.

Besides Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, Quebec MP Guy Caron and Jagmeet Singh, a member of the Ontario provincial legislature, are running.

A deadline for candidates to sign up new members is Thursday.