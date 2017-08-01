Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne has disappointed Canada's dairy industry with a reworked plan for how nearly 18,000 tonnes of European cheeses will be imported once Canada-EU trade deal takes effect in September.

A much-anticipated announcement came Tuesday on how Canada will allocate tariff rate quota (TRQ) for 16,000 tonnes of fine cheese and 1,700 tonnes of industrial cheese.

Those who hold the rights to import this tariff-free European cheese stand to reap the profits. But Canada's plan to give 60 per cent of the quota to its domestic dairy industry, to compensate for the market share they were about to lose, didn't go over well in Europe.

Negotiators were called back to Brussels and relented, hammering out the compromise announced Tuesday: half the new quota will go to the domestic industry's cheesemakers while the other half is allocated to distributors and end retailers. Each will get about 8,000 tonnes of new quota.

Small and medium-sized businesses will receive the majority of quota in each half — artisanal cheesemakers and independent vendors are intended to have a large slice of the profits, in keeping with a commitment the Trudeau government made to ensure smaller enterprises reap the economic benefits of future free trade agreements.

Trudeau on new Canada EU cheese dispute0:19

Canada had already agreed during its negotiations with Europe to award about one-third of the quota to new entrants during CETA's five-year phase-in period.

Canadian cheesemakers were disappointed and "very concerned" to see the government relent to European demands, calling it a "missed opportunity" to help the dairy sector adjust to potential competitive losses under the new trade deal.

"How do you justify attributing licences to people that won't be impacted?" said Jacques Lefebvre, the CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada. For retailers, he said "it's Christmas in July."

Imports poised to double

Under Canada's supply management system for dairy products, imports are strictly limited in order to manage domestic market prices. Relatively few European cheeses currently are allowed into Canada duty-free, with enormous tariffs applied to all others to discourage a significant volume of imports.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) changes that.

Canada will nearly double the volume of EU cheese it imports duty-free. It's the first time it's awarded new cheese quota since the 1970s.

(Global Affairs Canada)

Cheese-loving consumers can't know yet exactly what this means for them.

The businesses that apply for and are granted the TRQ will decide which kinds of cheese from what countries will be available for sale, at what times of year.

Importers may bring in unique cheeses not currently available in Canada. But they could also bring in familiar cheeses at a lower price to compete with and potentially displace domestic cheese.

Quebec and Ontario's governments asked the federal government to give the quota to the domestic industry to help it adjust to the new trade deal.

Dispute delayed CETA's implementation

CBC News reported in June that when Canada briefed the EU on its plan for allocating this quota last spring, the Europeans did not like what they heard.

Europeans were skeptical that the full amount of cheese they bargained for would really enter Canada if the people given the right to import it were effectively allowed to decide what cheese would compete with their own.

What one source described as a "row" ended up delaying the planned date for implementation of CETA, originally expected on July 1.

International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne, right, seen here with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Fête nationale celebrations in Trois-Rivières, Que. earlier this summer, is responsible for allocating Canada's tariff rate quota. The dairy industry has been waiting for him to act on cheese for months. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Imports make up about five per cent of Canada's current cheese market. The new EU cheese will bump that to nine per cent (7.5 per cent will be from Europe.)

The federal government believes that because consumer demand is rising by about one per cent per year, the Canadian industry can adjust, given the five-year phase-in period for the new import volumes.

Importers can apply now for fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced at last month's G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany that roughly 98 per cent of CETA would be provisionally applied Sept. 21, including this new market access for cheese.

The remainder of the agreement is on hold until votes are held in member state legislatures across Europe, because of jurisdictional disputes over some specific parts of the agreement. Five of the 28 current member states have fully ratified to date.

Another issue holding up the deal, a dispute over changes coming to Canada's pharmaceutical patent process, also appeared to be moving along last month, when draft regulations posted online kicked off a public consultation process for changes the EU argued hadn't been sufficiently transparent on Canada's side.

Tuesday's announcement starts an application process for would-be importers. The first duty-free cheese could arrive as early as October.