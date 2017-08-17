The share of English speakers in Quebec has decreased — not increased — since 2011, according to figures released by Statistics Canada on Thursday after an error in how the 2016 census responses were counted was discovered.

The new numbers show the share of Quebecers with English as their only mother tongue decreased to 7.5 per cent from 7.7 per cent in 2011, rather than the increase to 8.1 per cent that was first indicated when the language results from the 2016 census were released earlier this month.

A shrinking share of Quebecers say English is the language they speak most often at home, decreasing to 9.7 per cent from 9.8 per cent. The initial figures had shown this number had increased to 10.4 per cent.

The figures were recalculated after it was discovered that a computer error caused roughly 61,000 Canadians who reported their mother tongue as French to instead be counted as English speakers.

