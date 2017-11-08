Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said "clearly a mistake was made" Tuesday after a tweet from her official departmental account praised Syria for joining the Paris climate agreement.

"Canada Salutes Nicaragua and Syria for joining on to the Paris Agreement! Global #ClimateAction. #COP23," the tweet, since deleted, said.

Nicaragua and Syria were the final two countries to sign on to the climate accord, leaving the U.S. as the only United Nations-member state not supporting the agreement.

The tweet attracted dozens of complaints from other Twitter users, many of them pointing to the widely suspected use of chemical weapons by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

'Your public praise is misplaced'

McKenna's critics included Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt.

"Hey @ec_minister - this ... is actually what your gov't should be saying about Syria," a tweet from Raitt's account said, linking to a U.S. State Department tweet about chemical-weapons use in Syria.

Hey @ec_minister - this👇is actually what your gov’t should be saying about Syria. Your public praise is misplaced. https://t.co/rDrOffdjay — @lraitt

Jason Kenney, leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party, also weighed in, calling the 195-nation pact "empty virtue signalling."

Trudeau Govt in one tweet.

Butcher Assad: never mind that unpleasantness about gassing kids. You've joined us in empty virtue signalling! pic.twitter.com/bMjC0psYRE — @jkenney

The celebratory Nicaragua and Syria tweet was sent from @ec_minister. Its description says it is run by Environment and Climate Change Canada, Parks Canada and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency.

McKenna tweeted her response to the controversy from her personal account, @cathmckenna.

"Clearly a mistake was made from my Dept twitter. We've been clear that the murderous Assad regime must end attacks against its people."