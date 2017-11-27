The federal government is expected later tonight to come a step closer to its plans to legalize marijuana as its proposed cannabis legislation makes its way out of the House of Commons and moves to the Senate.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says the Commons vote on Bill C-45 marks an "important milestone" in the government's plans to keep pot profits out of the hands of organized crime and marijuana out of the hands of kids.

She also says she looks forward to further debate in the Senate.

The federal NDP says it supports the government's legislation, adding it was pleased to see amendments to the bill, including a decision to scrap a requirement that home-grown marijuana plants be less than 100 centimetres tall.

New Democrat health critic Don Davies says the original bill was also amended to require that legislation for cannabis edibles and concentrates be brought forward within a year.

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Tories have been pushing for the Liberal government to reconsider its arbitrary timeline for implementing marijuana legalization, noting it would be more responsible to consider a July 2019 deadline instead of July 2018.