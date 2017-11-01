Canada is looking to "jump-start" the lacklustre involvement of women in overseas peacekeeping operations with a series of commitments on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether they will be enough to satisfy an increasingly exasperated United Nations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will take the wraps off of the Liberal government's five-year women, peace and security initiative today in Ottawa.

The plan is being described by senior officials as "a serious commitment," but will have few numbers attached to it.

The UN, however, has been very specific in what it wants to see when it comes to the issue of women and peacekeeping at the upcoming meeting of UN defence ministers in Vancouver on Nov. 14-15.

It wants countries, including Canada, to deliver a "demonstrated commitment to meet or exceed" the target of having women comprise 15 per cent of all staff officers and observers on UN military missions, according to latest statement of UN requirements in August.

At the moment, they only make-up 7.4 per cent.

Nations are also being asked to pledge female "engagement teams," comprising 30 women, roughly 15 per cent, in each infantry battalion.

"A suggested model would be for pledges of infantry battalions to include at least one platoon of women within each unit to enable mixed patrolling," the UN statement said.

There is also the expectation that each country with military academies will open up more seats to women.

The UN would like to see police peacekeeping missions made up of 20 per cent women, but is far from that goal according to the latest data filed in New York on Oct. 17.

Sexual exploitation

Last Friday, a senior Canadian official said gender issues are of the utmost importance at the upcoming conference.

Michael Grant, the deputy permanent representative at the UN, challenged other nations to suggest "innovative solutions" to the under-representation of women, and hinted Canada was working on its own.

"We are working to increase the proportion of Canadian women police officers deployed to peace operations and have been at the forefront of a UN training initiative aimed at increasing the number of women police officers deployed to UN peace operations," said Grant.

Separately, Canada has been looking to develop best practices for the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeepers.

In 2016, there were 145 allegations of sexual abuse by peacekeepers reported to the UN.

Two-thirds of the allegations involved two missions — the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

'Much more needs to be done'

"Of those, 57 per cent involved sexual abuse in the form of non-consensual sexual activities with an adult or any form of sexual activity with minors," said the UN secretary general's latest assessment, released last month.

The UN received 103 allegations of sex abuse in 2015.

"Of the allegations reported in peace operations, 38 (55 per cent) involved the most egregious forms of sexual violence and abuse, including sexual activities with minors and rape," the assessment said.

There were paternity claims associated with 15 of those cases.

"The increase in the number of allegations, their unspeakable brutality and the weakness of the measures to assist victims reveal that much more needs to be done," said the secretary general's 2016 assessment of the crisis.

A special UN co-ordinator and a dedicated trust fund for victims has been established.

The co-ordinator promised "swifter investigations and disclosure of the nationality of alleged perpetrators."

But the trust fund, according to the UN, remains short of cash.

That is despite a $600,000 commitment made by Canada during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to New York in September.