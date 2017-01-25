There's plenty of anxiety — perhaps even some panic — about what Donald Trump's "America First" administration will mean for trade.

But the close-knit Canada-U.S. relationship is about more than NAFTA and pipelines.

Officials and political observers are also watching to see if there will be a shake up on a host of other issues.

Here are a few key examples:

Disaster Response

From floods and ice storms to the Sept. 11 attacks, there's a long history of Canada and the United States coming to one another's aid in times of trouble. Will that change at all under a president who complained during his inaugural address that his country is spending "trillions of dollars" abroad while his own country falls into disrepair?

Nobody is panicking, but at least one former diplomat says this could be a good time to formalize the understanding about helping each other out.

"We reacted well under 9/11, but that was spontaneous and voluntary. There was no pre-arrangement that allowed so many American planes to land in Newfoundland. It just happened because of the nature of our relationship. Maybe we can't take those things for granted. Maybe we have to codify a few more of them," said Derek Burney, Canadian ambassador the U.S. under former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Planes were allowed to land at the Gander, Newfoundland airport after they were diverted following terrorist attacks on Sept 11, 2001, a reflection of the good relationship between Canada and the U.S. (Nav Canada/Canadian Press)