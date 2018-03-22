Spy agency chief says new powers would help stop cyberattacks before they happen

The head of Canada's cyberspy agency says new powers proposed by the Trudeau government would allow her institution to stop cyberattacks before they are launched — instead of having to sit back and wait for them to happen.

Communications Security Establishment chief Greta Bossenmaier made the comments in a parliamentary committee appearance, during which she revealed the agency has been working overtime to block attacks on federal networks.

The problem includes up to one billion attempts to compromise federal government information systems every day, involving everything from poking to malware to dedicated hacking, she said.

Communications Security Establishment (CSE) Chief Greta Bossenmaier believes a New Bill expanding the CSE's powers would give the agency more opportunities to fight cyber threats. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Bossenmaier told the committee Bill C-59 would help nip some of those attacks in the bud, and also give the CSE the power to target terrorist groups and support military missions by launching its own offensive cyber operations.

The government's plan to let the CSE launch cyberattacks has raised a variety of questions over the last year — about the process for authorizing such operations and how the agency will ensure it doesn't target Canadians.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and CSE officials told the committee that there were strict approval processes and oversight provisions within the legislation, and that the law forbids any action against Canadians or targets in Canada.