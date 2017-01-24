The federal court has rejected a bid by Montreal professor Daniel Turp to block Canada's $15-billion sale of light-armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia.

In a 28-page decision by Justice Daniele Tremblay-Lamer, the court ruled the minister of foreign affairs has broad discretionary powers to grant export permits.

"In the impugned decision, the minister considered the economic impact of the proposed export, Canada's national and international security interests, Saudi Arabia's human rights record and the conflict in Yemen before granting the export permits, thereby respecting the values underlying the conventions," it reads.

"The role of the court is not to pass moral judgment on the minister's decision to issue the export permits, but only to make sure of the legality of such a decision."

The court also noted that broad discretion would also have allowed him to deny the permits.

Turp, a former Bloc Québécois MP and Parti Québécois MNA, argued the federal government's decision to allow the export permits does not meet the legal requirements under the Export and Import Permits Act and the Geneva Conventions Act, according to a federal court summary of the case.

The deal with Saudi Arabia was struck by Stephen Harper's government, which highlighted the thousands of jobs it is expected to create and keep in southern Ontario.

But the sale by General Dynamics Land Systems has been controversial due to Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Documents obtained by CBC News from Global Affairs Canada last April confirm that former foreign affairs minister Stéphane Dion personally signed off on export permits to ship $11 billion worth of the $15-billion vehicle sale.

Daniel Turp, a member of the Université de Montréal's law faculty, launched the legal challenge along with his international law class. (Radio-Canada)

The documents say the personal sign-off was a rare exception because the deal was so high profile and worth so much money.

The documents acknowledged the human rights concerns, noting "the reported high number of executions, suppression of political opposition, the application of corporal punishment, suppression of freedom of expression, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment of detainees, limitations of freedom of religion, discrimination against women and the mistreatment of migrant workers."

But the records also call Saudi Arabia a "key military ally," and note that the kingdom supports international efforts to counter Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as well as countering instability in Yemen.