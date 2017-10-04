Russia said it will retaliate tit-for-tat over a new Canadian law that will impose sanctions on officials from Russia and other nations considered guilty of human rights violations.

The bill, expected to be approved by Parliament in a final vote late Wednesday, was inspired by the case of Sergei

Magnitsky, an anti-corruption lawyer who died in 2009 after a year in a Russian jail.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying on Wednesday that "any anti-Russian actions by the Canadian authorities will not be left without an adequate response."

Canada already has cool ties with Russia. It has repeatedly condemned Moscow over Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and has imposed sanctions against Russia along with other Western nations.

"We warn again that in case the pressure of the sanctions put on us increases … we will widen likewise the list of

Canadian officials banned from entering Russia," Zakharova said, according to Interfax.

"To a large extent, it [the bill] simply copies the odious American 'Magnitsky Act' and is set to further undermine Russian-Canadian relations."

U.S. law passed in 2012

The United States adopted a law in 2012 freezing any U.S. assets of Russian investigators and prosecutors said to have been involved in the detention of Magnitsky.

In retaliation, Moscow barred Americans from adopting Russian children. (Canadians are already barred from adopting Russian children due to Canada's same-sex marriage law.)

The Canadian legislation, titled Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act (Sergei Magnitsky Law), was passed at report stage on Monday, setting up Wednesday's final vote in the House of Commons.

The bill, which originated in the Senate in 2016 and was sponsored by Conservative Sen. Raynell Andreychuk, is backed by the Liberal government and will come into force once it passes the final vote and is signed by the Governor General.

The Russian embassy in Canada, in a statement posted on its Twitter page, blamed the Magnitsky bill on "failed policies, pressed by Russophobic elements."