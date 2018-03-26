Canada is expelling four Russian diplomats over the nerve agent attack on an ex-spy in Salisbury, U.K.

The action will cover seven Russian personnel in all, including four members of Russia's diplomatic staff posted at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ottawa or the consulate in Montreal.

"The four have been identified as intelligence officers or individuals who have used their diplomatic status to undermine Canada's security or interfere in our democracy," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

As well, three applications by the Russian government for additional diplomatic staff in Canada will now be denied.

Freeland called the March 4 attack on a close ally and partner of Canada "a despicable, heinous and reckless act" that potentially endangered the lives of hundreds.

The steps have been taken pursuant to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, she said.

'Solidarity' with U.K.

"We are taking these measures in solidarity with the United Kingdom," Freeland said in the release. "These measures are not aimed at the Russian people, with whom Canadians have long and fruitful ties. Canada remains committed to dialogue and co-operation with Russia on issues where we face common challenges.

"The nerve agent attack represents a clear threat to the rules-based international order and to the rules that were established by the international community to ensure chemical weapons would never again destroy human lives."

Canada's move comes as the U.S. and several EU nations took diplomatic action. The U.S. administration said Monday it is expelling 60 Russian diplomats and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close, to send a message to Russia's leaders about the "unacceptably high" number of Russian intelligence operatives in the U.S and to respond to the attack that left Sergei Skripal and his daughter in critical condition in Britain.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said her government has concluded that it is "highly likely" that Russia is responsible for the attack on Skripal, a former Russian spy, and his daughter in Salisbury.

Pattern of 'unacceptable' behaviour

Freeland cited a "wider pattern of unacceptable behaviour" by Russia, that also includes complicity with the Assad‎ regime in Syria, the annexation of Crimea, Russian-led fighting in eastern Ukraine, support for civil strife in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other neighbouring countries, interference in elections, and disinformation campaigns.

"Canada fervently supports the measures that the United Kingdom has taken so far and remains resolutely committed to acting in concert with its allies," she said in the release.

The release did not say how long the Russian diplomats have to leave the country, but the U.S. has issued a time frame of one week.