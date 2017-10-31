The Canadian government is stepping up its humanitarian effort on the Rohingya refugee crisis, announcing Tuesday that it would match every eligible donation made by individual Canadians to registered charities between Aug. 25 and Nov. 28.

"In the face of this crisis, I know that Canadians want to help. They want to do their part," said Minister of International Development Marie-Claude Bibeau. "The needs on the ground are huge, particularly for women and children who represent 70 per cent of new refugees since August."

The United Nations refugee agency estimates that since Aug. 25, more than 600,000 Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar and are now in Bangladesh. The latest surge follows a brutal Myanmar army-led campaign against the Muslim-minority population that the UN rights chief has described as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

The Canadian government has already committed more than $25 million in humanitarian assistance funding to Bangladesh and Myanmar this year.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed former Ontario premier Bob Rae as special envoy to Myanmar. Rae is travelling to Myanmar this week.