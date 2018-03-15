Canadian officials are once again disputing U.S. President Donald Trump's view that his country runs a trade deficit with its neighbour to the north.

Trump boasted in a fundraising speech in Missouri on Wednesday that he made up facts about trade in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a recording of the comments obtained by the Washington Post.

Trump says on the recording that after Trudeau told him the U.S. does not have a trade deficit with Canada, he replied, "Wrong, Justin, you do," then adds, "I didn't even know ... I had no idea."

The president said he then sent a staff member to double-check the claim.

"Well, sir, you're actually right," Trump says in the recording. "We have no deficit but that doesn't include energy and timber and when you do, we lose $17 billion a year. It's incredible."

Trump reiterated his claim on Twitter Thursday morning.

"We do have a trade deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries," he said. "They do. They almost all do and that's how I know!"

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland disputed Trump's trade tally.

"Canada and the United States have a balanced and mutually beneficial trading relationship. According to their own statistics, the U.S. runs a trade surplus with Canada," spokesperson Adam Austen said.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative confirms that "the U.S. goods and services trade surplus with Canada was $12.5 billion in 2016," Austen said.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau, chair of the cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations, offered a similar line of defence on Thursday.

"At this point it's very important to point out that there is over $2 billion a day of trade between our two countries and overall annually the United States has a small surplus with Canada of about $8 billion," he told reporters in Montreal. "So we can talk about balanced trade between the two countries, huge amounts of trade, and this is something we want to continue to improve as we negotiate the NAFTA agreement."

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has been quick to correct the U.S. in the past, arguing that in overall trade in goods and services, Canada has a trade deficit with the U.S. of nearly $8 billion US. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Canadian government sources have previously explained away the U.S.'s position as basically counting goods twice.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has been including goods that pass through Canada but don't originate here as Canadian exports in his export calculations, artificially inflating the U.S.'s trade deficit in goods with Canada, sources told CBC back in February.

For example, a Chinese washing machine that passes through the port of Vancouver on its way to the U.S. is being counted in both the U.S. trade deficit with China and in the U.S. goods deficit with Canada.