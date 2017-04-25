Canadian government and industry officials are set to fire back today after the U.S. Commerce Department hit softwood lumber imports with duties ranging from three to 24 per cent.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking to technology workers Tuesday morning in Kitchener, Ont., said that his job is standing up for Canadian interests "whether it's softwood, or software."

Canadian trade officials are set to brief the media at noon Tuesday to provide more details on the U.S. duties and their likely impact on Canada's industry. Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr will speak to the media at 1 p.m. ET, followed by representatives from the B.C. forest industry at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Because the management and pricing of lumber from Crown forests is largely a provincial responsibility, individual provinces are reacting to Tuesday's news as well.

Quebec ministers will also speak in Quebec City at 1 p.m. ET.

The new chief negotiator appointed yesterday to represent Ontario's government, former federal trade minister Jim Peterson, issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying the duties "put undue financial pressure" on Ontario's industry and calling for "fair and open trade" on both sides of the border.

"This decision benefits a small number of U.S. business owners, but will ultimately negatively impact many American consumers and home builders by driving up lumber prices and making home construction and renovation more expensive," the statement said.

The hostilities between Canada and the U.S. on softwood lumber go back decades. Because the Canadian government was unable to negotiate a new softwood lumber agreement with former president Barack Obama's administration, things were on a collision course before Donald Trump was elected last fall.

Nevertheless, the countervailing duties now set to punish Canada for alleged unfair subsidization of timber harvested from Crown lands — the vast majority of Canadian lumber, especially in Western Canada — will sting.

Worse than last time?

The full extent of the potential damage to Canada's industry won't be known until a parallel anti-dumping duties investigation is complete. More duties are expected when that reports back in June, and then a combined duty rate will be determined in the fall.

Efforts to exempt Atlantic provinces from this dispute have so far been unsuccessful, posing a new threat to Canada's industry that wasn't present the last time this dispute came to a head.

The 90-day retroactive duties payments announced Monday will also apply not to Canada's four largest exporters to the U.S., but all other, smaller companies: far from helping smaller players compete in an open market, the U.S. actions this time appear intent on putting them out of business.

Both federal and provincial governments are promising support for affected workers and companies as the duties take hold.

On the other hand, the range of these preliminary countervailing duties — three to 24 per cent for five major importers, with all other companies facing duties of 19.88 per cent — is not wildly off the 19.31 countervailing duties imposed in the last round in 2001.

The eventual combined duty rate, averaging 27 per cent, resulted in litigation.

Canada has historically been vindicated when international trade panels review Canada's lumber trade practices, and government officials are confident the same is likely this time.

However, the ongoing damage to Canada's industry a decade ago gave the former Conservative government an incentive to negotiate a managed trade agreement in 2006 that capped Canadian exports from Western Canada and applied an export tax when prices dropped below an agreed-upon level.

This agreement expired in 2015 and efforts to negotiate another have so far been unsuccessful.

One difficulty in these negotiations has been the fact that Trump's nominee for trade representative is not yet confirmed. The U.S. Senate's finance committee voted unanimously Tuesday in favour of sending his nomination to the Senate floor.

Trump is hosting American farmers at a roundtable event at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon and may have further comment on the state of Canada's trade relationship.