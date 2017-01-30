Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Quebec City today in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a mosque there that left six people dead.

Trudeau will attend a vigil for the victims of the Sunday night shooting that also injured several others. He will be accompanied on the trip by interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. Green Party leader Elizabeth May's office said she planned to attend the vigil as well.

Messages of shock, support and solidarity are flooding in from across the country and around the world in response to the attack. U.S. President Donald Trump called Trudeau to express his condolences to the prime minister and Canadians.

He also offered to provide any assistance as needed, according to the PMO.

Before leaving for Quebec, Trudeau will deliver a statement in the House of Commons as Parliament reopens after a six-week break. Members' statements will begin at 1:15 p.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

The Canadian flag atop the Peace Tower is at half-mast in honour of the victims.

During a news conference today, the RCMP said the motives behind the mass shooting aren't clear.

Trudeau was quick to condemn it as a "terrorist attack" on Muslims.

"While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear," Trudeau said in a statement released Sunday evening.

Opposition leaders also reacted through social media.

"Shocking news. We just returned from Quebec City," tweeted Ambrose. "Praying for the victims of this unspeakable crime. Those responsible must face justice."

Mulcair also expressed outrage.

Police were still at the scene Monday, the morning after the shooting at the mosque in Quebec City. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

"Horrified at the news of a shooting in a mosque tonight in Québec City. We stand with our Muslim neighbours against this act of hatred," he tweeted Sunday night.

Pope Francis offered his prayers, and the city of Paris plans to dim lights on the Eiffel Tower at midnight in memory of the victims.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences to Trudeau on Twitter.

"Accept my deep condolences in connection with the tragedy in Quebec.... The murder of people who gathered for a prayer in a mosque is shocking by its degree of violence and cynicism."

Bruce Heyman, the former U.S. ambassador to Canada, said he and his wife were saddened by the senseless attack.

.@vshey and I are saddened by the senseless attack on the innocent in Quebec last night & send our condolences to the families and community — @BruceAHeyman

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the "awful attack" is not an outlier, noting a mosque in Texas that was burned to the ground.

The mayor of London, England, Sadiq Khan, issued a message of defiance.

"London stands with the people of Quebec. Hate & violence will not defeat us. Those who seek to divide us will fail."



London stands with the people of Quebec. Hate & violence will not defeat us. Those who seek to divide us will fail. https://t.co/H9ttOvHll9 — @SadiqKhan

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Elizabeth Moore Aubin issued a statement on behalf of all Americans offering "deepest and most heartfelt condolences."

"The United States is determined to fight terrorism and stands ready to assist the Canadian government as it deals with the aftermath of this tragic event."