Canada shifting Iraq mission to train Iraqis to defend Mosul

Canada is reconfiguring its mission in Iraq to involve training security forces — notably the police — to secure the northern city of Mosul from future terrorist threats, the country's top military commander said Thursday.

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of the defence staff, said the plan hinges on getting buy-in from the new government in Baghdad once it is formed.

That process could take weeks, or even months.

"We're working now on the plans to help set the conditions for a successful return of population to Mosul," said Vance following a speech to the Canadian Global Affairs Institute. "We were involved in the clearing of Mosul and we continue in the train, advise and assist role to help forces secure Mosul."

The Trudeau government has committed to keeping troops in the war-torn country until 2019, but since the end of major fighting against Islamic State extremists last fall, many have been wondering what the Canadians soldiers would be doing.

NATO is planning to expand its training of Iraqi forces and Canada has committed to being part of that, but planning for that work is still in the early stages.

The roughly 200 Canadian special forces troops in Iraq had been helping to train Kurdish peshmerga forces in conventional military tactics to evict Islamic State extremists from Mosul, the embattled country's second-largest city.

The defeat of ISIS on the battlefield last year has seen them revert to a guerilla-style campaign of terror, which requires a different skill set from soldiers responding to it.

Canada suspended its training of both Iraqi and Kurdish forces after fighting broke out last fall in the aftermath of a referendum which saw Kurds voted overwhelmingly for independence.

Making Mosul safe

Vance said training of the peshmerga has ceased entirely, and the focus at the moment is on laying the groundwork for training with Iraqi forces exclusively.

He said it's important for the stability of the country to get displaced families back into their homes, and the city has to be secure before that can happen.

Located 400 kilometres north of Baghdad near the Syrian border, Mosul had a population of 1.8 million and was a relatively thriving centre when it was overrun by ISIS.

Tens of thousands fled during the occupation by both the U.S. and ISIS, and thousands of homes were destroyed in the bloody street-by-street battle that took place throughout 2016 and 2017 to liberate the city.

Canada's mission in Iraq has gone through several iterations.

When the Conservatives were in power, there were CF-18s conducting bombing missions and a small contingent of special forces helping the peshmerga shore up the defences of Erbil, the Kurdish capital.

The arrival of the Liberal government in 2015 saw an end to the bombing campaign, an increase in the use of the highly-trained commandos and the deployment of more intelligence officers.

The mission also has employed, at various times, an air-to-air refuelling plane to top up coalition warplanes, surveillance aircraft to help with targeting, helicopters and a Role 2 combat hospital.