Canada's immigration minister says Canadian permanent residents from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by a U.S. travel ban will still be able to cross the border.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Canada has been assured by the White House that people can enter the U.S. provided they have a valid Canadian permanent resident card and a passport from one of the seven countries affected.

Dual citizens with a Canadian passport are also allowed into the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that curbs travel to the U.S. for people coming from the seven Muslim-majority countries.

The three-month ban affects people from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya.

It was initially unclear Saturday whether Canadians who are also citizens of the affected countries would be allowed to cross the U.S. border, as the State Department said that dual citizens were included in the ban.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Canada will offer temporary residency to people stranded here as a result of the ban. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Hussen held a news conference in Ottawa on Sunday to try to clear up some of the confusion created by the American ban.

He says there are no people currently stranded at Canadian airports because of the ban.

Hussen also said Sunday that Canada will offer temporary residency to people stranded in Canada as a result of the ban.

Canada 'always will be a place of sanctuary'

Hussen's call to help people affected by Trump's ban was echoed by politicians across Canada.

"[Canada] is and always will be a place of sanctuary, safety, welcome and opportunity," said Calgary Mayor Mayor Naheed Nenshi on Twitter.

I still cry at every citizenship ceremony I attend. This is and always will be a place of sanctuary, safety, welcome and opportunity. https://t.co/X1GCTJT9zl — @nenshi

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a statement earlier Sunday that, "Diversity is Vancouver, and Canada's, strength."

"We stand in solidarity with U.S. cities... who are standing firm as sanctuary cities, welcoming newcomers with open arms."

Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement released Saturday that his city will "continue to welcome refugees and new Canadians."