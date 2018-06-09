Canada raises more than $3.8B for girls' education at G7

The Canadian government announced at the G7 summit in Quebec that it has raised more than $3.8 billion in an effort with other countries to send the world's poorest girls to school.

That includes a $400-million investment from Canada as part of the overall three-year commitment, and also includes contributions from G7 partners and the World Bank.

Canada, along with the European Union, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the World Bank, will partner on the funds, which will go towards supporting women acquiring job skills, improving teacher training to improve curriculum for girls, expanding the quality of data available on female education and promoting more coordination between humanitarian partners.

A spokesperson in the Prime Minister's Office confirmed no funds were offered by the U.S.

The money raised exceeds the $1.3 billion US over three years that a coalition of 30 non-governmental organizations had called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise as part of his chairmanship of the G7 this year.

"We need to work together to ensure all women and girls have access to quality education and modern skills training," Trudeau said.

"Investing in their education is not just the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do. Given the chance, we know women and girls will drive positive change, and help build better lives for themselves, their families, their communities, and, in turn, the world."

One of Trudeau's themes for Canada's G7 chairmanship was gender equality and empowering women and girls.

Trudeau met this morning with his Gender Equality Advisory Council ahead of the expected announcement.

He spoke of the importance of educating girls in remarks at the start of the meeting, which included his fellow G7 leaders and Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund.