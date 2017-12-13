Canadian donors have chipped in $12.5 million to help Rohingya people escaping violence in Myanmar, bringing Canada's total aid to address the humanitarian crisis to $50 million.

More than 625,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh since August 25, 2017, most of them women and children.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced today that between Aug. 25 and Nov. 28, 2017, Canadians donated more than $12.5 million to registered charities, which will be matched with federal dollars to help people driven to camps Bangladesh or are displaced within Myanmar.

The public donations and the government's total $37.5 million in aid for the humanitarian crisis now bring Canada's total to $50 million, making this country one of the top donors in this humanitarian response, according to the federal government.

The Liberal government has adopted a feminist-focused international assistance policy, which prioritizes the specific needs of women and girls in its response humanitarian crises.

Focus on women and girls

Canada's contribution to the Myanmar Crisis Relief Fund will address the needs of women and girls, including survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, pregnant and nursing women, and woman-headed households.

Funds will also go to sexual and reproductive health services and psychosocial counselling.

"Canadians continue to show themselves to be generous and compassionate people," Bibeau said in a release.

"Their contributions will help our partners respond to the increasing humanitarian needs in Myanmar and Bangladesh with a strong focus on meeting the particular needs of women and girls, who have faced the greatest impact of this crisis."

Last month, Bibeau visited refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where she met with survivors of gender-based violence, unaccompanied children and new mothers, and members of humanitarian organizations.

Camp conditions 'terrible'

Former Liberal MP Bob Rae, who is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's special envoy on Myanmar, also visited refugee camps last month, describing the conditions as "terrible."

"That, in fact, is a whole separate issue in terms of what we have to do as a world because the risks in that camp are serious: risks of mudslides, epidemics, water shortages in the dry season and then heavy, heavy flooding and in the wet season," he told CBC Radio's The Current after his return.

Myanmar has rejected UN accusations that its forces are engaged in ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslims in response to co-ordinated attacks by Rohingya insurgents on the security forces on Aug. 25.

It says its forces are fighting terrorists responsible for attacking the police and the army, for killing civilians and for torching villages.

Human Rights Watch has accused the security forces and Buddhist vigilantes of trying to drive Rohingya out of Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Some of the charities receiving humanitarian funding from Canada are:

Save the Children Canada — $2.2 million.

Médecins du Monde — $1.5 million.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) — $1.5 million.

World Vision — $1.5 million.

Handicap International — $1.3 million.

Canadian Red Cross Society — $1 million.

CARE Canada — $1 million.

Aid will also go to safe water supply, sanitation and hygiene facilities, sexual health and reproductive services, mental health supports.