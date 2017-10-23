Canadians are going to the polls in Alberta and Quebec tonight to cast their votes in two federal byelections.

Alberta voters will decide who will take former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose's seat in Sturgeon River–Parkland riding west of Edmonton, while Quebecers are set to choose who will take former Conservative MP Denis Lebel's seat in Lac-Saint-Jean, in Saguenay.

Polls close in both ridings at 9:30 p.m. ET. CBCNews.ca will be carrying the results live.

The byelections, which come just after the two-year anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, mark the first time newly-minted Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be tested at the polls.

The test is not expected to be a tough one for Conservative candidate Dane Lloyd in Alberta, where Ambrose last won her riding with more than 70 per cent of the vote during the 2015 federal election.

Still, the NDP's Shawna Gawreluck and the Liberals Brian Gold will be hoping for an improvement on their party's 2015 performances, when the NDP took just 10 per cent of the vote and the Liberals didn't do much better, with 15.6 per cent.

Battleground Quebec

In the riding of Lac-Saint-Jean, however, the results are more difficult to predict.

While Lebel won the riding in 2015, he did so with only 33.3 per cent of the vote, closely followed by the NDP, which took 28 per cent. The Liberals and the Bloc Québécois both took 18.4 per cent while the Green Party of Canada came away with just 1.5 per cent of the vote.

It's a tight race, with no obvious front-runner.

The NDP's Gisèle Dallaire is hoping to win a seat in the province that gave her party 16 of its 44 MPs in the last election.

Lebel first won the riding in a byelection in 2007, improving the party's performance by 23 per cent over the 2006 election. Lebel had the advantage of being a local mayor in the area with name recognition. It is an edge the Liberals are likely hoping will help them as well.

Richard Hébert, the outgoing mayor of Dolbeau-Mistassini, was accompanied by Trudeau last week on the campaign trail in a move that suggests the Liberals aren't giving up the fight early. Trudeau also campaigned with Gold in Alberta.

The other two candidates looking to claim a victory in battleground Quebec are the Greens' Yves Laporte and the Bloc's Marc Maltais, who is well known in the riding and has the backing of the union representing workers at the Rio Tinto Alcan plant there.