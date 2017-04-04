The Liberals will hold on to each of their seats in Montreal, Ottawa and north of Toronto in Markham after federal byelections on Monday night, while the Conservatives kept both of their seats in Calgary.

Mona Fortier won the federal byelection in Ottawa-Vanier with over 51 per cent of the vote, compared with NDP candidate Emilie Taman, who finished just under 29 per cent of the vote with all 255 polls reporting.

Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos prevailed in the byelection in Saint Laurent, earning 59 per cent of the vote with all polls reported. Conservative candidate Jimmy Yu currently was a distant second at 19.5 per cent.

Lambropoulos is a 26-year-old teacher who lives in the riding. She gave a victory speech Monday, saying, "I will be an MP for all of you. My door will always be open to you."

Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos, 26, reacts after winning the byelection in the Saint Laurent riding on Monday in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

She thanked her team and supporters in a bilingual address, saying she was "proud" to pick up where her predecessor, former Liberal cabinet minister Stéphane Dion, left off.

"I'm looking forward to working with all of you," she said.

In the night's closest result, Mary Ng won in Markham-Thornhill, another hold for the Liberals. With all polls reporting, Ng captured 51 per cent of the vote, while her nearest competitor, Conservative candidate Ragavan Paranchothy, had 39 per cent of the vote.

The margin of victory for Ng was just over 2,300 votes.

Conservative candidate Stephanie Kusie speaks after winning the federal byelection riding of Calgary-Midnapore in Calgary on Monday. (Todd Korol/Canadian Press)

Stephanie Kusie will head to Ottawa representing Calgary Midnapore after taking over 77 per cent of the vote in the riding, while Liberal Haley Brown far behind at 17 per cent with all polls reporting.

Kusie will fill the seat previously held by former Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney, who resigned his seat to run for the Progressive Conservative leadership in Alberta.

"Tonight the voters in our riding chose to continue supporting the principles that have made Calgary Midnapore a bedrock of this nation," Kusie said to a cheering crowd of supporters.

Conservative candidate Bob Benzen, meanwhile, will win in the riding of Calgary Heritage, taking 71 per cent across a total of 204 polls. Liberal candidate Scott Forsyth finished with nearly 22 per cent of the vote.

Conservative candidate Bob Benzen speaks to supporters after winning the federal byelection for the riding of Calgary Heritage. (Todd Korol/Canadian Press)

The new MPs are being elected to seats once occupied by high-profile Conservative and Liberal MPs including:

The lack of upsets is not surprising, as all of the ridings are considered strongholds for their respective political parties.

Turnout on Monday night ranged from over 33 per cent in Calgary Heritage, to 27.5 per cent in Markham-Thornhill.

​