The Supreme Court of Canada will rule today on an influence peddling case against a former top adviser to Stephen Harper.

At trial, Bruce Carson was found not guilty of influence peddling for trying to persuade First Nations communities to buy water treatment systems being sold by a company that employed his then-girlfriend. The Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal, leaving the final say to the country's highest court.

At issue is whether "business relating to the government" includes procurement with First Nations bands where the government has no direct role, but has provided lump-sum funding the bands can access.

The trial judge found the Criminal Code offence of influence peddling applies narrowly to transactions involving the government, while a majority on the appeals court found the offence has a much broader reach.

If today's Supreme Court ruling sides with the Ontario appeals court, Carson would return to trial court for sentencing.

Carson did not deny he had influence with the government, or that he demanded a sales commission for his girlfriend Michele McPherson in exchange for helping H20 Professionals Inc. sell their systems to First Nations bands.

A document filed by Carson's lawyer Patrick McCann with the high court said evidence at trial was "overwhelming" that the department of Indian and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) had no control over or approval role in the purchase of the water purification systems. The First Nations bands had "complete autonomy" in the use of their funds for those purchases.

"Using one's influence to assist in doing business with entities such as First Nations Bands, charitable institutions, start-up companies and others which receive government funding or subsidies and over which the government has no control, cannot affect the integrity of the government and should not attract prosecution (under the Criminal Code)," the factum concludes.

In a response for the Attorney General of Ontario, lawyer Roger Shallow noted that Carson had arranged meetings between H20 principals and INAC and First Nations officials, and led the company to believe he could get them in front of the "right people" to "push it through."

'Morally blameworthy'

"The appellant's undisputed conduct was intentional, morally blameworthy, and compromised government integrity and the appearance of government integrity, the very type of harm the (Criminal Code) section was intended to prevent," he wrote. "The factual findings made by the trial judge compelled a verdict of guilt."

In 2016, Carson was found guilty on three counts under the Lobbying Act over work he did on a national energy strategy while director of the Canada School of Energy and Environment and later as the vice-chair of the Energy Policy Institute of Canada.

McCann told CBC News those convictions were appealed to the Superior Court, where one of the convictions was overturned. The Crown is seeking leave to appeal that ruling at the high court, but Carson is not participating in their application, he said.

Carson had a history of financial problems and was convicted of fraud in the 1980s and 1990s before he was hired as an adviser to Harper.

He worked closely with Harper from 2006 to early 2009, and wrote a book called, '14 Days: Making the Conservative Movement in Canada,' about the early days of the Conservative government.