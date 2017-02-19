Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, attending a fundraising gala with Donald Trump, was called to the stage Saturday night to sing a tune he performed alongside another U.S. president more than 30 ago.
Music producer David Foster said Mulroney could sing either Danny Boy or When Irish Eyes Are Smiling, and the man who was prime minister from 1984 to 1993 chose the latter, which he, Ronald Reagan and others sang in 1985 at what became known as the Shamrock Summit in Quebec City.
"Mr. President, I hope this doesn't fracture Canadian-U.S. relations. I apologize in advance," Mulroney joked as he took the microphone at the event, held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Foster's act for the crowd is seen in a periscope video, below, with Mulroney's time in the limelight starting from the 2:13 mark.
David Foster performing at Mar a Lago tonite - as Donald Trump looks on with Melania.https://t.co/f2iFOHJllw—
@DougKass
