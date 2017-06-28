U2 members Bono and the Edge are donating their time as a "birthday present to Canada" and will not be paid a performance fee for appearing at Canada 150 celebrations on Parliament Hill July 1, a spokesperson from Canadian Heritage says.

"The government of Canada is not paying U2 for their Canada Day performance," Natalie Huneault said in an email to CBC News Wednesday.

"Bono and the Edge wanted to mark the occasion with Canadians and are donating their time as a birthday present for Canada 150," Huneault said, calling it a "great pleasure" for Canada to hosting the duo on Parliament Hill.

Huneault was not able to say whether the government was covering any expenses for the Irish rockers.

U2, which also includes Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr., are in the midst of a world tour and are due to play Cleveland later that night.

The department announced last week that Bono and the Edge would perform one song at the Canada 150 festivities in Ottawa. The song choice was not announced.

The duo joins Gordon Lightfoot, Alessia Cara and Cirque du Soleil for the Parliament Hill show, which will be broadcast live on CBC.