Bombardier's efforts to find a major U.S. airline to purchase its CSeries jets drew a complaint from U.S. rival Boeing that the Canadian planes were unfairly subsidized. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to continue its investigation into the trade practices of Bombardier Inc.

The Canadian company's U.S. competitor Boeing filed a petition with the USITC in April asking it to consider anti-dumping and countervailing duties against Bombardier's CSeries passenger aircraft.

The decision, which had been expected to go in Boeing's favour, follows hearings last month on whether the Canadian plane is unfairly subsidized.

A preliminary determination of the potential injury to the U.S. industry is expected Monday. A public version of that report may not be available until next month.

A separate investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department is expected to make its first determination of duties in July, part of a chain of decisions leading up to a final levy potentially being set against the Canadian aircraft.

Boeing is calling for countervailing duties of 79.41 per cent and anti-dumping duties of 79.82 per cent.

The U.S. company accuses Bombardier of running "an aggressive campaign" to dump its civilian aircraft in the U.S.

In its search for a major U.S. airline to purchase its new plane, Bombardier is alleged to have set its pricing below cost to squeeze out competitors.

Bombardier says the claims of its rival are unfounded and without merit. It does not believe its aircraft compete with Boeing's 737 planes. Instead, this action is seen as an attempt to block the CSeries from the U.S. market.

"The U.S. has its own process and they're going through the process," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday in an interview with CBC Radio's The House.

"We absolutely reject this complaint. We think it is absolutely groundless."

Controversial government support

In February, the federal government announced a loan package for Bombardier's aircraft worth over $370 million.

Last year, the Quebec government invested $1 billion US in the CSeries program in exchange for a 49.5 per cent stake.

In the face of this trade action, Canadian military and federal government officials have suspended discussions with Boeing on a previously announced "urgent" purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets to fulfil what the Liberals called a "capability gap" in its military fleet.

After hearings on the Bombardier complaint at the U.S. Commerce Department last month, Freeland said Canada would defend its aerospace industry and review its military purchases from Boeing.

She repeated Friday that future government procurement from Boeing is under review.

"We've also pointed out to our U.S. partners that the aerospace industry in Canada and the United States is a highly integrated industry that supports jobs on both sides of the border," she said.

Her office told CBC News that components for the CSeries are supplied by American companies from Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, Washington, New York, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Colorado.