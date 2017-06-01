Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's tough talk has prompted U.S. aircraft giant Boeing to scrap the planned unveiling of its Canadian industry partners for the Super Hornet program.

The company cited the "current climate" for the decision.

"It is not the most opportune time to share this good news story," said Boeing spokesman Scott Day in a statement, issued shorty before the briefing was to take place at an Ottawa defence industry trade show.

Boeing has been engaged in a very public battle with Canada's Bombardier. The U.S. aircraft maker wants trade regulators in Washington to investigate subsidies for Bombardier's CSeries aircraft, claiming they allow the Canadian company to export planes at well below cost.

On Wednesday, Sajjan called on Boeing to halt its trade complaint against Bombardier.

He also upped the ante in the Liberal government's threat to cancel the planned sole-source purchase of 18 Super Hornet fighter jets by suggesting there were alternatives to the interim procurement.

"The interim fleet procurement requires a trusted industry partner," Sajjan said. "Our government is of the view their action against Bombardier is unfounded. It is not the behaviour we expect of a trusted partner, and we call on Boeing to withdraw it."

Sajjan's remarks were made in front of an entire convention of defence contractors and constituted the most direct warning the Liberals had issued since the trade dispute involving Boeing and Quebec-based Bombardier erupted earlier this month.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan used his speech Wednesday at CANSEC to blast Boeing for its trade complaint against Quebec-based rival Bombardier. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Boeing's complaint also prompted Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to order a review of the planned Super Hornet deal, saying "there will be consequences" for Boeing.

Sajjan's office refused to comment on the matter Thursday.

"Minister Sajjan's comments [Wednesday] speak for themselves and we do not have anything to add," Jordan Owens, the minister's spokesperson, said in an email to Radio-Canada International.

Canada had announced plans to buy 18 Super Hornet fighter jets as a stopgap measure to beef up its legacy fleet of CF-18 fighter jets, which were also produced by Boeing. Sajjan said at the time Canada didn't have enough jets to meet its Norad and NATO obligations.

Boeing's commitment to Canada "has been, and remains, unwavering," Day said on Thursday.

The company's operations in Canada account for 14 per cent of the country's aerospace industry. That includes 560 companies that provide parts to Boeing commercial airplanes and 2,000 company workers in the country.

"Boeing has provided reliable solutions to Canada's defence and security needs, and we respect the mutual trust we have established with the Canadian Armed Forces through the successful execution of several key programs, including the CF-188 Hornet, CC-177 Globemaster III and CH-147 Chinook," Day said.