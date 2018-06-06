Skip to Main Content
Two of seven MPs who quit the Bloc Quebecois returning to the party

Two of the seven MPs who quit the Bloc Quebecois three months ago over Martine Ouellet's leadership are rejoining the party with her departure imminent.

5 other MPs say they will continue on with new federal party

The Canadian Press ·
MP Rheal Fortin, centre, says he and four other former Bloc Quebcois MPs will forge ahead with their new party, Quebec Debout. But two other MPs announced Wednesday they will return to the Bloc now that Martine Ouellet is stepping down as leader. (Canadian Press)

Michel Boudrias and Simon Marcil are returning to the fold, while the five others will stay in the new party they are setting up, Quebec Debout.

Rheal Fortin, one of the five, said today the decision to not return was based on Bloc members voting last weekend to make Quebec independence front and centre of the party's daily discussion.

Ouellet announced Monday she will step down as head of the Bloc after she received only 32 per cent support in a leadership vote last weekend.

The resignation takes effect this coming Monday.

The Bloc has been in disarray since late February, when the seven MPs quit over Ouellet's leadership style, accusing her of talking about independence at all times instead of working to defend Quebec's interests within the current parliamentary system.

Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet lost a vote of confidence on Sunday. 1:23
