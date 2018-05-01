The seven MPs who quit the Bloc Québécois earlier this year say they're considering starting their own federal party.

MP Rhéal Fortin told reporters on Tuesday that he and his colleagues are cutting all ties with the Bloc. The seven members resigned from the party in February citing Leader Martine Ouellet's leadership and her political priorities.

"If we want to do our job correctly, with professionalism, with all of our hearts we have no other choice than to start a new party for the Quebecers to give them what they deserve to have in that Parliament," he said.

"It's impossible to go back. Mrs. Ouellet is there. She changed the mentality or the interpretation of the mission of the Bloc Québécois and we have no other choice."

The MPs said they'll meet with Quebecers in the coming weeks to present a proposal.

The Bloc, which once formed the Official Opposition, has been cut down to just three remaining MPs.

In a speech on Sunday, Ouellet, who doesn't hold a seat in the House of Commons, accused the seven dissident MPs of promoting "fake news'' against her and breaking with the party's "internal democracy."

A two-day vote on Ouellet's leadership will begin June 1, along with a referendum on whether the Bloc should focus on promoting Quebec independence on a daily basis.

It will be decided on a 50 per cent plus one basis with the result announced June 3.