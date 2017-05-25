Big city mayors urge the federal government to lead a nationwide action plan to combat Canada’s opioid crisis
Air Date: May 25, 2017 7:12 PM ET
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says Canada’s big cities have been on the front-line of the crisis and are looking for the feds to take immediate action
Top News Headlines
- More than a million restricted, prohibited guns in Canada
- Jared Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe: U.S. media reports
- Heartbreak for Senators as Penguins win in 2OT to advance to Stanley Cup
- Vancouver Island introduces controversial motion to encourage girls to play girls hockey
- Woman finds her stolen car — but loses it again after police take hours to respond
Must Watch
-
Video
Big city mayors urge the federal government to lead a nationwide action plan to combat Canada’s opioid crisis
6:23
Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says Canada’s big cities have been on the front-line of the crisis and are looking for the feds to take immediate action
-
Video
Trump neglects to pledge U.S. commitment to collective defence of NATO members
9:30
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria says the intricacies of foreign policy are lost on this President
Latest Politics News Headlines
- Trudeau suggests defence review will invest more in troops than weaponry
- New trial ordered in sex assault case after Ontario judge refuses to explain her verdict
- Midweek podcast: Who will lead British Columbia?
- More than a million restricted, prohibited guns in Canada
- Watch Power & Politics for May 25, 2017
Most Viewed
- New trial ordered in sex assault case after Ontario judge refuses to explain her verdict
- More than a million restricted, prohibited guns in Canada
- Trudeau suggests defence review will invest more in troops than weaponry
- Families of missing, murdered women urge critics to get behind national inquiry
- Liberals fork over another $30 million to keep Canada at F-35 table
Don't Miss
-
Analysis
NAFTA talks kick off: Trump's strategy still in 'pre-game state'
-
Analysis
How the counting of points, not votes, could determine Conservative leadership race
-
UPPER CHAMBER
Senate changes definition of a 'caucus,' ending Liberal, Conservative duopoly
-
Analysis
Rona Ambrose will leave Tories better off, but still playing catch-up
-
Auditor General
Highlights from Michael Ferguson's spring 2017 report
-
NAME CHANGE
Syria's al-Qaeda affiliate escapes from Canada's terror list
-
INTERACTIVE
Remix Canada's latest census results to see how you fit in
-
EMAILED DAILY
Get our daily CBC Politics newsletter
-
'WISE OWLS'
Senate issues children's book to explain role of Red Chamber
-
HONORARY CANADIAN
Read and watch Malala Yousafzai's full speech to Parliament
-
Budget 2017
Highlights of Bill Morneau's 2nd federal budget
-
CBC Investigates
CBC adopts SecureDrop to allow for anonymous leaks