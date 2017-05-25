Big city mayors urge the federal government to lead a nationwide action plan to combat Canada’s opioid crisis

Air Date: May 25, 2017 7:12 PM ET

Big city mayors urge the federal government to lead a nationwide action plan to combat Canada’s opioid crisis6:23

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson says Canada’s big cities have been on the front-line of the crisis and are looking for the feds to take immediate action

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Right Communications

Don't Miss