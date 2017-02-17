British Columbia is signing on to the health-care deal with the federal government, CBC News has learned.

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott will announce the agreement with B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake today at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) in Richmond, B.C.

The deal will allow B.C. to receive its share of new federal funding for home care and mental health. The federal government will also provide funding to the province to assist with the opioid crisis, according to sources familiar with the agreement who spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity.

Last year in B.C. more than 900 people died from illicit drug overdoses, with most of those attributed to opioids such as fentanyl. British Columbia has been among the most vocal provinces in urging the federal government to help fund strategies to deal with the crises.

Sources close to the deal told CBC News it was important for B.C. to move forward on the health-care file and start focusing on other issues with the federal government, such as the softwood lumber trade dispute with the United States.

B.C. will hold a provincial election on May 9.

4 provinces still not on-side

The agreement with B.C. leaves four provinces outside of the deal offered by the federal government: Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Alberta. Those provinces have said they were holding out in hopes of receiving a better deal on the level of annual health funding from the federal government.

The annual increase to that transfer falls this year to three per cent from six per cent, or the rate of annual GDP growth, whichever is highest.

The federal government reached deals with Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories last month.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador completed deals in December.