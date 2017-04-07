Bank of Canada unveils new $10 banknote for Canada 150 celebrations
Bill features 4 portraits of Canadian politicians, Inuit art and Canadian landscapes
CBC News Posted: Apr 07, 2017 12:31 PM ET Last Updated: Apr 07, 2017 1:27 PM ET
The Bank of Canada has unveiled a commemorative $10 banknote to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation. It's only the fourth time in Canada's history that it has created a commemorative banknote.
There will be 40 million notes printed. The bank says they will enter circulation on June 1.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, parliamentary secretary to the minister of finance, made the announcement and showed off the bill at the bank's headquarters in Ottawa Friday.
The front of the bill features portraits of Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, and fellow Father of Confederation Sir George-Étienne Cartier, Canada's first female member of Parliament, Agnes MacPhail, and James Gladstone, Canada's first Indigenous senator.
Poloz said the reverse of the bill was designed to include a variety of Canadian vistas, based on public feedback on what Canadians wanted to see on the bill.
The landscapes include the Lions and Capilano Lake from British Columbia, fields of Prairie wheat, the Canadian Shield as seen in Quebec and the northern lights as they would be seen in Wood Buffalo National Park.
In the note's transparent window, there's a holographic rendering of Owl's Bouquet, a stonecut and print originally made by the late Inuit artist Kenojuak Ashevak. The Nunavut artist helped popularize Inuit art around the world.
Her family flew to Ottawa from Cape Dorset for the unveiling.
The Bank of Canada said the new banknote will feature some security features that are being deployed in Canada for the first time.
Below the owl illustration are maple leaves that appear to be printed in 3D, but are in fact flat to the touch
The most eye-catching new feature is a magnetic ink that changes colour from blue to green when it's tilted, used to illustrate stained glass in an arched window from the Memorial Chapel in the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill. The chamber honours Canadian men and women who give their lives in military service.
Previous commemorative notes include a $25 note for King George V's Silver Jubilee in 1935, a centennial dollar bill in 1967 and a more recent $20 note commemorating Queen Elizabeth II becoming Canada's longest-reigning monarch of the modern era.
Top News Headlines
- False hopes? U.S. attack on Syrian airbase raises expectations
- Russia says U.S. strike on Syria an 'illegitimate' attempt to distract from Iraq
- Deadly Stockholm truck crash looks to be 'act of terror,' Swedish PM says
- $10 banknote to celebrate Canada's 150th includes 1st female MP, Indigenous senator
- Latest on U.S. missile strike against Syria
Must Watch
-
Video
Sajjan on U.S. strike in Syria
0:53
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the U.S. defense secretary called him Thursday night before the U.S. missile strikes.
-
Video
Former Industry Minister James Moore on the Canada Free Trade Agreement
8:01
'I'm hopeful it's a touchdown but I suspect it will be a field goal. These things take time,' says Moore of the interprovincial deal.
Latest Politics News Headlines
- Canada was briefed on and 'fully supports' U.S. missile strikes against Syria: PM
- Interprovincial trade deal nudges Canada's governments to work together
- $10 banknote to celebrate Canada's 150th includes 1st female MP, Indigenous senator
- 5 things to watch in today's interprovincial trade deal
- Allegations against military's No. 2 spelled out after months of rumours
Most Viewed
- Canada was briefed on and 'fully supports' U.S. missile strikes against Syria: PM
- 5 things to watch in today's interprovincial trade deal
- Allegations against military's No. 2 spelled out after months of rumours
- Mandatory education on sexual assault law a hot topic at school for new judges
- Interprovincial trade deal nudges Canada's governments to work together
Don't Miss
-
TRADE
A 'hard Brexit' creates uncertainty for Canada on what's next
-
CBC IN MANILA
Few signs of Canadian investigation into Abu Sayyaf beheadings in Philippines
-
Analysis
Theresa May's marathon Q&A shows there's more than one way to pester a prime minister
-
Analysis
Erin O'Toole winning Conservative caucus as it shuns leadership front-runners Bernier, O'Leary
-
VACANCIES
1 in 3 federal government appointments vacant or past expiry date
-
Some Mounties swapping red serge for blue as they seek jobs with other forces
-
Budget 2017
Highlights of Bill Morneau's 2nd federal budget
-
Refugee influx
5 things to know about illegal border crossings into Canada
-
EMAILED DAILY
Get our daily CBC Politics newsletter
-
KEPT IN THE DARK
The story behind the kidnapping of John Ridsdel and Robert Hall
-
CENSUS INTERACTIVE
Did the population in your hometown shrink or grow?
-
CBC Investigates
CBC adopts SecureDrop to allow for anonymous leaks