Canada is still open to working with China in the future, despite killing the massive takeover of Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc. by Chinese interests, says Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains. "I'm confident that we'll continue to work together. We want to pursue strong economic ties with China and we'll continue to engage them on a range of files," Bains told a crowd at Algonquin College in Ottawa Thursday morning. "We're also very clear that we're open for trade and we're open for investment, but not at the expense of national security."

On Wednesday, news broke that the federal government blocked the $1.5-billion sale of Aecon to China's CCCC International Holding Ltd., also known as CCCI, citing national security. The news was first reported by forexlive.com and BNN Bloomberg.

Canada has been pursuing free trade talks with China, but those conversations seem to have publicly sputtered. Trudeau spent four days in China in December, but left without a formal commitment to moving the free trade talks past the exploratory phase into formal negotiations.

Stewart Beck, CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation — an independent not-for-profit think tank on Canada/Asia relations — said the government's decision could complicate future trade talks with China.

"It's going to create some problems down the road in terms of negotiating a free trade agreement with the Chinese," he said Wednesday night.

The potential takeover of the Canadian construction company by CCCI, a division of a Chinese state-owned company, was put on hold in February so the federal government could conduct a national security review of the deal.

Bains would not reveal what specific threats to Canada's national security surfaced during the review.

"Under the Investment Canada Act, we have a very rigorous and robust process. We have a multi-step national security review process. That process was followed," he said.

"I followed that advice, but at the same time we've been very clear that we are open to trade and investment but not at the expense of national security."

Conservatives seek review of other projects

Conservative MP Tony Clement welcomed the decision, but called for a review into whether other Chinese state-owned companies have bought Canadian assets.

John Beck, president and CEO of Aecon, said the company is disappointed by the decision, but "will continue to be a leading player in the Canadian construction and infrastructure market."

Aecon has played a role in some of Canada's most recognized projects, including the CN Tower, St. Lawrence Seaway, Vancouver SkyTrain and the Montreal airport. It pulled its bid to build the Gordie Howe bridge after controversy over the potential Chinese takeover began to bubble.