Jaspal Atwal wants to testify before committee about Trudeau's India trip

The man at the centre of the prime minister's trouble-plagued trip to India says he wants to testify before a parliamentary committee — just as MPs prepare to hear from Trudeau's own national security adviser about what went wrong on the visit.

During Trudeau's official trip to India in February, Jaspal Atwal — a Canadian of Indian descent who was convicted of attempted murder for trying to assassinate Indian cabinet minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu while he was visiting Vancouver Island in 1986 — turned up at an official event and got an invitation to another at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi.

Photos of Atwal posing with a Liberal cabinet minister and Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, at an Indian film industry event in Mumbai were sent to media outlets, including the CBC, touching off a public relations firestorm for the Trudeau government.

The incident complicated Trudeau's efforts at the time to convince India that Canada stands firm against extremism and does not back Sikh separatism, or the violence that has been employed by some to pursue it.

Daniel Jean, Trudeau's national security adviser, will on Monday tell a House of Commons committee about comments he made to media in an off-the-record briefing as the controversy unfolded. Jean suggested to journalists Atwal's appearance was somehow orchestrated by rogue political elements in India to compel Trudeau to crack down on Sikh extremists in Canada.

Atwal maintains that he is not an agent of the Indian government, has reformed and regrets his youthful actions. He said he would like to clear the air before the parliamentary committee.

"I am seeing all this circus going around, sick and tired with that, and I want to tell the truth," said Atwal. "I want to come to committee and they can ask me any question they want.

"They can [use a] lie detector or they can ask [me] under oath. I have no problem with that."

After CBC News published the photos and reported that Atwal had managed to get himself invited to events in India with the Trudeaus, his invitation was withdrawn.

"The individual in question never should have received an invitation and, as soon as we found out, we rescinded the invitation immediately," Trudeau told reporters after the news broke. "The member of Parliament who included this individual has, and will, assume full responsibility for his actions."

Liberal Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai said he was the one who submitted Atwal's name to the High Commissioner to be added to the guest list for the dinner-reception. The Vancouver-born Sarai was one of 14 Liberal MPs travelling with Trudeau on the official visit.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau with Jaspal Atwal at an Indian film industry event in Mumbai in February during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official visit to India. (Submitted by Jaspal Atwal)

Once the media reports about Jean's off-the-record briefing surfaced, the Conservatives accused the Liberals of trying to shift the blame for the affair onto Indian officials to avoid accepting responsibility for having invited Atwal themselves.

Atwal was never a part of Trudeau's official delegation to India. He says he travelled there of his own accord to get medical attention and has hospital documentation from the Feb. 13 visit to prove it.

"I went to India because I have the reason medical, that's the reason I went there and ... no Indian government or anybody told me to go there and show up," Atwal told CBC News. "I don't know where this is coming from, or who their source is."

(Atwal told CBC News the photos sent to the media during the trip were taken by his friend; he said he did not think his friend is the one who gave the photos to the media. This week, Atwal supplied copies of the photos, including some new ones that show him with other cabinet ministers.)

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains is seen here posing with Atwal. (Submitted by Jaspal Atwal)

The Conservatives also asked that Jean provide the same briefing to MPs that he had given to reporters. Trudeau offered instead to have Jean give Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer a classified briefing.

Frustrated by the offer, Conservative MPs carried out some procedural trickery two weeks ago — including a marathon voting session on a series of motions in the House that lasted the better part of 24 hours — to protest efforts by the Liberal government to kill a motion that would have demanded Jean appear before the committee to answer questions about Atwal's invite.

Scheer eventually agreed to the classified briefing, on the condition that Jean gives the House of Commons national security and defence committee an unclassified version of the briefing first.

Jean has agreed to the appearance and will testify before the committee on Monday, April 16 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, centre, poses for a photograph with Atwal at the event in Mumbai. (Submitted by Jaspal Atwal)

Separately, Conservative senators introduced a motion calling on Jean to appear before the Senate defence and security committee to answer questions about the trip.

That motion was amended in late March to instead ask the joint Commons-Senate national security oversight committee to review the matter behind closed doors. Earlier this week, the committee approved the request.

"The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) is conducting a special review of the allegations that have been raised in the context of the prime minister's trip to India," a statement from the committee said Monday.

"Specifically those [allegations] relating to foreign interference in Canadian political affairs, risks to the security of the prime minister, and inappropriate use of intelligence."