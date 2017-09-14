Arnold Chan, the Liberal MP for Scarborough-Agincourt, has died at the age of 50. Chan had battled cancer over the last two years.

Liberal MPs in Ottawa for committee hearings confirmed Chan's death to their colleagues this morning. MPs on the transport committee held a moment of silence.

Chan was first elected federally in a by-election in 2014, then re-elected in 2015. Previous to that he was an aide in the Ontario Liberal government. At Queen's Park, Ontario MPPs held a moment of silence in Chan's honour.

In June, with his wife and parents in attendance, Chan rose in the House of Commons to deliver an emotional and personal address, thanking his family for their support and encouraging his fellow MPs to honour the institution of Parliament.

"I am not sure how many more times I will have the strength to get up and do a 20-minute speech in this place, but the point I want to impart to all of us is that I know we are all honourable members, I know members revere this place, and I would beg us to not only act as honourable members but to treat this institution honourably," he said.

"I would ask all of us to elevate our debate, to elevate our practice."

Chan encouraged his colleagues to drop their "talking points" and listen to each other.

"That is the challenge that is going on around the world right now," he said. "No one is listening. Everyone is just talking at once. We have to listen to each other."

'Give heart to their democracy'

He also asked Canadians to value their democracy.

"I would ask Canadians to give heart to their democracy; that they treasure it, revere it," Chan said.

"Of course, I would ask them in the most basic of things, to cast their ballot, but for me it is much more than that. I ask them for their civic engagement, regardless of what it actually may mean, whether it is going out and coaching a soccer team, whether it is helping someone at a food bank," he said.

"And for me it can be even something simpler than that ... It is thanking our Tim Hortons server. It is giving way to someone on the road. It is saying thanks.

"It is the small things that we collectively do, from my perspective, that make a great society, and fundamentally to me that is ultimately what it means to be a Canadian."