After a magazine report alleging sexual assault by a former Conservative MP, Tory Leader Andrew Scheer has vowed to block candidates accused of misconduct from running for the party in the next election.

"This sexual assault allegation is disturbing and has no place in Canadian society, especially within our political system," Scheer said in a statement to CBC News. "We understand how difficult it can be for women to come forward under these circumstances."

Maclean's magazine published a story Sunday saying former Conservative MP Rick Dykstra sexually assaulted a parliamentary staffer in Ottawa when he was an MP in 2014.

The report said the incident was known to senior Conservative staffers — as it had been reported to the party's whip and subsequently to Ottawa police — and yet he was still cleared to run for the party in the 2015 campaign.

CBC News has not independently confirmed details of the alleged sexual assault.

"I cannot speak to decisions made by past campaign teams, but if the party was made aware of a sexual assault allegation today, the individual involved would be immediately removed as a candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada, until the results of an investigation," Scheer said.

Ottawa police told CBC News Monday they could not confirm or deny a complaint was made about the incident, as charges were not officially filed.

Dykstra is a close friend of former Ontario Progressive Conservative Party leader Patrick Brown and served as party president during Brown's tenure as leader. Dykstra resigned from his post Sunday after being contacted by the magazine to comment on the allegations before the story was to be published.

In a statement, Dykstra said he was taking "a step back" as the party moves to "coalesce" around a new leader. He made no mention of the allegations in his statement.

'Disgusting'

The allegations come on a day parliamentarians are debating Bill-65, a piece of legislation introduced by the Liberal government last fall that would extend workplace protections to people working in federal politics. Hill staff are currently barred from making normal complaints under the Canada Labour Code.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel said the culture of Parliament Hill allows incidents of sexual violence to occur in part because of the free flow of alcohol at after-work functions and the power dynamics at play when young female staffers socialize with powerful men who are away from their families.

Michelle Rempel on harassment by MPS1:01

"Is it possible for a drunk staffer to give consent to a senior male … who aggressively propositions them? Within any standard workplace code of conduct, the answer to that should be unequivocally no," she said in a speech to the chamber.

As to the accusation that Conservatives running the campaign war room allowed Dykstra to stand for re-election despite the allegations, Rempel said, if that is true, "those people should be ashamed of themselves and they should have no role or influence in this or any political party."

"That is disgusting," she said.