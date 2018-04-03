Andrew Scheer accepts briefing from Trudeau adviser on India trip controversy

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has accepted a meeting with Daniel Jean, the Liberal government's national security adviser, for a briefing on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India.

Scheer has been hammering the Liberals in question period for inviting Jaspal Atwal, a man convicted of attempted murder, to an official function at the Canadian high commission in New Delhi during the prime minister's visit to India in February.

Amid the resulting headlines, Jean briefed some reporters on the nature of the invitation and suggested some elements of the Indian government might be behind it, or at least responsible for having Atwal's name removed from a blacklist of people banned by India from entering the country.

B.C. Liberal MP Randeep Sarai later said he was responsible for extending the invitation to Atwal for the function. Sarai has since apologized for inviting Atwal and has resigned as the Liberals' Pacific caucus chair.

Two weeks ago, the Liberal government offered to brief Scheer on the circumstances of the Atwal invitation.

Scheer said Tuesday he has confirmed the information provided by Jean to reporters was not classified, and thus he wants other members of his Conservative caucus and members of the media to be present for the non-classified portion of the briefing with Jean.

"Justin Trudeau has failed to be honest with Canadians about why a convicted attempted murderer was invited to his official events in India. The prime minister blamed rogue elements within the Indian government for Jaspal Atwal's presence in India, but since that time, the Indian government, Randeep Sarai, Jaspal Atwal and the minister of Foreign Affairs have all refuted Justin Trudeau's claims," Scheer said in a statement.

Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Indian cabinet minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu during a visit to Vancouver Island in 1986. He was also charged — but not convicted — in a 1985 attack on Ujjal Dosanjh, who later became B.C. premier and a federal Liberal cabinet minister. More recently, he was found liable in an automobile fraud case.

Atwal has said he has been active in Indo-Canadian politics for years — meeting with Liberal, Conservative and NDP politicians alike.

During a press conference with reporters in March, Atwal said he reached out to Sarai before the trip to India, asking if he could secure an invitation to the official reception. He said he "assumed there would be no problems" with his presence at the event.

"When my attendance became the news story that brings us here today, I was completely shocked and devastated," he said.

Atwal's lawyer, Rishi Gill, has denied his client is associated with any rogue elements of the Indian government, adding such claims should be made on the record.