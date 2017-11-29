Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign amid questions about alleged ethical lapses.

Scheer says the Conservative caucus has lost faith in the Liberal who represents the Toronto-area.

"If Bill Morneau doesn't want to be accountable to Parliament, then Justin Trudeau needs to find someone who will answer questions, that's how our democracy works," he told reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons Wednesday.

Scheer calls for Morneau's resignation1:49

At issue is a Conservative claim Morneau unloaded tens of thousands of shares in his family's human resources company, Morneau Shepell, days before the Liberal government introduced legislation to raise taxes on the country's highest earners.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre has asked Morneau repeatedly if it was he who sold roughly 680,000 shares in November 2015, shortly before Bill C-2, the legislation that hiked the highest income bracket, was tabled in Parliament.

Poilievre said the timing of the sale is no coincidence as the share price later took a dip, and he has sought to tie the depreciation to the tax hike.

Morneau has not directly answered such questions but said if the Conservative Party is to repeat that accusation outside the House — where parliamentary privilege protections do not apply — he would consider legal action.

"All I can say is you literally cannot make this up. It is absolutely absurd," Morneau said, while adding the Liberal Party widely campaigned on its promise to raise taxes on the wealthiest one per cent in the 2015 election campaign.

"The opposition clearly has no idea how the stock market works. If they'd like a lesson on how the stock market works, of course, I'm happy to give it to them."

Scheer said Wednesday that outstanding questions mean Morneau cannot remain at his post.

"Under a cloud of suspicion, and while serious questions about his dealings go unanswered, he should not continue in his role, and if he will not step down, it's up to Justin Trudeau to remove him," Scheer said.

Morneau is also facing a possible investigation by Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson amid allegations he acted improperly by introducing another piece of legislation, Bill C-27, which would have made changes to Crown corporation pension plans, something the opposition alleges would have directly benefited the minister's company. The bill has been inactive since October 2016.