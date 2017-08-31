Canada has received an official request from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency for pediatric hygiene kits along with pediatric pillows, towels and other linens in response to needs arising from Hurricane Harvey.

The request came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the offer to U.S. President Donald Trump during a telephone call Thursday.

"President Trump thanked Prime Minister Trudeau and the people of Canada for their offer of assistance and underscored the close ties between our two nations," said a White House statement released after the phone call.

The Government Operations Centre is co-ordinating Canada's response to the U.S. request.

Scott Bardsley, press secretary for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, said there has not been a request for personnel or for hardware, only emergency supplies, mainly items for children such as baby bottles, baby formula, baby cribs and bath towels.

The supplies will come from the Public Health Agency of Canada's emergency stockpiles but other provincial authorities and the Canadian Red Cross may also be drafted in to help provide what is needed, said Bardsley.

"Everything is happening very fast right now," said Bardsley. "We're good neighbours and when you're in trouble you do everything you can to help each other."