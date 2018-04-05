Federal privacy watchdog joins U.K. and B.C. counterparts in probe of possible Brexit tampering

Canada's federal privacy commissioner is joining privacy watchdogs from B.C. and the U.K. in an investigation to determine whether Canadian privacy laws were violated in order to sway the Brexit vote.

The Victoria-based political data firm AggregateIQ, the company at the centre of this investigation, was hired by the Leave side during the U.K.'s referendum on whether to remain in the European Union.

Since the Leave side won, the company has been accused of being part of a scheme to sidestep U.K. campaign spending rules to sway the vote. Facebook is also being investigated as part of the probe.

"There was already an investigation as between my counterpart in the U.K. and my provincial colleagues in British Columbia to look at … the alleged role of that company in influencing the result of Brexit," Daniel Therrien told Vassy Kapelos, host of CBC News Network's Power & Politics.

"That investigation … has been ongoing for a number of months and today we have joined up in this investigation."

Christopher Wylie, the Canadian whistleblower at the heart of the Facebook privacy scandal, worked for a company called Cambridge Analytica that collected data on millions of Americans during the 2016 election campaign.

Wylie told a British parliamentary committee last month that he "absolutely" believed AggregateIQ — which uses social media to market political campaigns to targeted groups of voters — had drawn on databases at Cambridge Analytica for its work on the Brexit referendum.